Game of Thrones NFTs latest effort to tempt fans with crypto collectibles

Hollywood juggernaut Warner Bros. Discovery is diving even deeper into the world of crypto behind another iconic brand: Game of Thrones.

The media conglomerate, which owns the premium cable channel HBO and streaming service HBO Max, announced it will be releasing a collection of NFT avatars christened “Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm.”

The move is the latest in a flurry of other initiatives aimed at enticing massive fandoms accustomed to shelling out cash for the latest round of branded collectibles.

While NBA Top Shot was the pioneer, the NFL and other sports leagues have either launched or plan to launch NFT collectibles of their own. Warner Bros. Discovery itself is no stranger to dabbling in NFTs, having announced other projects utilizing famous franchises like The Lord of the Rings, DC Comics and Looney Tunes.

“Our goal, as always, with the fans is to create new ways for them to interact with the stories and characters they love,” Josh Hackbarth, head of NFT commercial development for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement announcing the Game of Thrones collection.



The initial release will begin in December.

Warner Bros. Discovery partnered with the fan-focused, digital asset platform Nifty’s and non-fungible token creator Daz 3D, to manage the NFT launch.

CEO and Co-Founder of Nifty’s Jeff Marsilio said in a statement that the NFT series “will allow fans of the franchise to connect in ways they never have before.”