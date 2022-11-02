Dapper Labs' Feldman: 'A difficult day' as company lays off 22% of staff

Dapper Labs laid off almost one-quarter of its employees, Senior Vice President of Marketing Dave Feldman confirmed on Twitter, as the company grapples with plunging NFT trading volumes.

Almost 22% of Dapper Labs’ staff — or, 134 out of a total workforce of 613 — was laid off as part of a larger reorganization strategy, BetaKit first reported.

Feldman on Twitter called the reorganization a "difficult day."

As Dapper reorganizes, NFT trading volume across gaming, art, and collectible markets, in which the company holds significant financial stakes, declined since a high last May, based on data from The Block Research.