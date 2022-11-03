AirDAO launches Ethereum cross-chain bridge for its Layer 1 network

AirDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization that governs the Ambrosius Layer 1 network, launched an Ethereum bridge for its blockchain ecosystem.

It's the second cross-chain bridge enabled by AirDAO on the Ambrosius chain and will enable users to move supported crypto tokens from the Ethereum network to its own. The ecosystem already has a BNB Smart Chain bridge.

The cross-chain bridges are among a slew of new features released by AirDAO for the Ambrosius chain. The DAO has also enabled token swaps via a decentralized exchange called FirepotSwap and staking.

Cross-chain bridges have become targets of sophisticated cyberattacks in recent times. Hackers have stolen over $2.5 billion from cross-chain bridges in the last two years.

These incidents currently account for more than half of all DeFi-related crypto thefts, leading to debates about improving bridge security. Some of the major bridge hacks include the Ronin and Poly Network attacks that saw a combined total of over $1 billion stolen.