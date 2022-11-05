Google Cloud adding BigQuery support for Solana in Q1 2023

Google Cloud is adding support for the Solana blockchain in BigQuery, in order to make it easier to access Solana data. This comes nine years after it first added Bitcoin to the service.

Support for Solana will go live in Q1 2023, according to Nalin Mittal, web3 lead for Google Cloud, speaking at Breakpoint, Lisbon.

Google Cloud is already running a Solana validator, Mittal said. It is learning more about the blockchain by doing this and working out how to run one in a cost-efficient way.

This experience is helping Google Cloud prepare to add the network to Blockchain Node Engine, its service for offering managed blockchain nodes. This was its first web3 product, Mittal said, noting its launch was when Google Cloud “really deepened our investment in this space.”