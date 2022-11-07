Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, November 7

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded down to start the week, while bitcoin was trading at around $20,806 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Elsewhere, Iris Energy said two of its miners received a notice of default on more than $100 million in debt. The mining operator said that the lender alleges they have failed to enter into "good faith" debt restructuring negotiations, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Last week the firm warned of the possible default notice, noting the miners generate $2 million bitcoin a month — $5 million short of the monthly payment.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Nov. 7: