Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday November 8

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block declined on Tuesday after news that crypto exchange Binance will acquire FTX rocked the markets.

According to data from TradingView, Bitcoin was trading at around $18,200 by market close, up slightly from a daytime low of $17,500.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Core Scientific fell 15.61%, followed by Hut8 US (12.44%) and Hut8 Canada (12.12%). Digihost's share price also experienced significant declines (10.88%), as did BIT Mining (10.56%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Nov. 8: