SoftBank and BlackRock among FTX investors in the dark over Binance deal

Binance's agreement to acquire FTX.com has left some of the world's largest investors in the dark.
Beleaguered FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried wrote to investors on Tuesday, apologizing for his lack of communication, adding that the details of a non-binding agreement for Binance to buy FTX.com haven't been finalized.
"I wish I had more details for you guys right now; I don't yet," he said, adding that he would be "quite swamped" over the coming days, and that Ramnik Arora, FTX head of product, would answer any questions.
Backers of the exchange up to now have included: BlackRock, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, Sequoia, Paradigm, Tiger Global, SoftBank, Circle, Ribbit Capital, Alan Howard, Multicoin Capital, VanEck and Temasek, among others, according to The Block Research.
