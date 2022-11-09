Crypto options exchange Deribit says it is unaffected by FTX and Alameda collapse

Deribit, the leading crypto options exchange, said it does not have any "large and risky" positions with Alameda Research, the sister firm of embattled crypto exchange FTX.

The crypto exchange also noted that it neither has assets with FTX — which has frozen withdrawals and may be acquired by Binance — nor exposure to its exchange token, FTT, or Solana's SOL, which is closely linked with FTX and Alameda Research.

"Deribit does not have any special terms for Alameda or large & risky positions," it tweeted, adding: "Nor do we rely on their liquidity provision in any of our products. Furthermore Deribit or group companies do not have assets with FTX or other exposure to e.g. FTT or SOL." Both FTX's FTT token and Solana's coin are down 72% and 30%, respectively, notably worse than the rest of the crypto market.

Furthermore, Deribit also reiterated that it does not have a trading desk or group company that clears markets or trades on its behalf.

Deribit also promised to publish a Merkle Tree proof-of-reserve for its reserve assets — something other crypto exchanges have also promised to do.