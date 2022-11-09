Amber Group says no exposure to FTX, less than 10% of trading funds stuck

Amber Group said it has no exposure to Alameda or FTT, but it has been an active trading participant on FTX and less than 10% of total trading capital is tied up in the exchange.

"While we have significantly reduced our exposure over the course of the week, we still have withdrawals that have yet to be processed," the digital asset company wrote on Twitter. "It does not pose a threat to our business operations or liquidity."

The comments come as crypto market volatility continues and questions mount about whether Binance may be reconsidering its bid to buy FTX following the latter's liquidity crisis.