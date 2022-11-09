Justice Department joins SEC in FTX probe: WSJ

For collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, legal troubles are mounting.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are working together to investigate FTX’s U.S. subsidiary, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

FTX, now facing potential bankruptcy, has garnered the attention of multiple regulators. Amid the expansion of the SEC’s months-long probe into whether assets on FTX.us may be considered securities, the agency is in close contact with the DoJ, the newspaper reported. If the SEC determines the assets in question to be securities, it would mean FTX may have violated U.S. exchange laws.

Regulators also are turning their attention to the relationship between FTX.us and its Caribbean parent company, as well as the nature of its connections to trading firm Alameda Research.