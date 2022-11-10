Companies • November 10, 2022, 9:24AM EST

Alameda will stop crypto trading: SBF

  • Sam Bankman-Fried tweets that Alameda will wind down trading. 

Sam Bankman-Fried says on Twitter: "First, one way or another, Alameda Research is winding down trading."

He also denied online allegations of wrongdoing against the firm, writing, "They aren't doing any of the weird things that I see on Twitter--and nothing large at all. And one way or another, soon they won't be trading on FTX anymore."


THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. 


