Alameda will stop crypto trading: SBF

Sam Bankman-Fried says on Twitter: "First, one way or another, Alameda Research is winding down trading."
He also denied online allegations of wrongdoing against the firm, writing, "They aren't doing any of the weird things that I see on Twitter--and nothing large at all. And one way or another, soon they won't be trading on FTX anymore."
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
