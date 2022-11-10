Tether freezes 46.3 million USDT owned by FTX at request of law enforcement

Tether has frozen 46 million of USDT owned by crypto exchange FTX at the request of law enforcement.

On-chain data shows Tether has frozen a wallet address with 46,360,701 USDT ($46.3 million) on the Tron network. This address reportedly belongs to FTX.

"We are starting to receive requests from LE to temporarily freeze assets while investigation occur," a Tether executive told CoinDesk.

This comes days after FTX stopped withdrawals, citing liquidity issues. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said today, however, that the exchange has more assets than client deposits.