FTX approaches Kraken for potential rescue deal: Axios

FTX has approached U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken about a potential rescue deal, Axios reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Details of the talks are unclear, and they could continue or fall apart, Axios said, adding that FTX and Kraken both declined to comment.
The news comes after Binance backed out of a deal to buy FTX.
