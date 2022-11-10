FTX.US warns 'trading may be halted' in coming days

FTX.US said that it may halt trading in the coming days.

"[T]rading may be halted on FTX US in a few days. Please close down any positions you want to close down. Withdrawals are and will remain open. We will give updates as we have them," a banner message on the exchange's website reads.

Past statements from Sam Bankman-Fried have stressed that FTX.US was separate from FTX and in good financial health.

"FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow. It's 100% liquid. Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc). Updates on its future coming," Bankman-Fried wrote in a thread earlier Thursday.

This is a developing story.