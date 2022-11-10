Voyager has no assets on FTX, says deal not done

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager has not transferred any crypto or assets to FTX, Voyager's Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors tweeted.

Voyager's planned deal to sell its assets to FTX has not been completed, the committee said. The committee represents the interests of Voyager's unsecured creditors in the firm's ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection case.

"We want to make clear that the FTX/Voyager transaction has not been consummated," the creditor committee said. "Voyager has not transferred any crypto or other assets to FTX in connection with the transaction."

Voyager's creditor committee said it is taking "all steps necessary" and "evaluating all options" to protect creditors.

A bankruptcy judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved Voyager's plan to sell its assets to FTX US in October.