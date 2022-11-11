Bitcoin, ether drop as FTX's bankruptcy filing spooks crypto markets

Crypto prices sank on the news that FTX and more than 100 corporate entities affiliated with the firm are filing for bankruptcy.
Bitcoin dropped 5.2% at $16,551, while ether crashed 6.5% to $1,215.
Rumors of FTX's insolvency had been swirling in the lead-up to the filing. Former Head of Institutional Sales Zane Tacket revealed via Twitter that the firm had $8.8 billion in liabilities, just $900 million in liquid assets, and $5.2 billion in less liquid or illiquid assets.
The exchange was also seeking up to $9 billion in funding to plug its financial hole, according to a Reuters report.
Prices had been lifted by a positive U.S. inflation data report on Thursday. Crypto prices immediately jumped following the news, as did equities. Bitcoin traded at $16,420 before the release, jumping to $17,540 shortly after, according to data via Coinbase. These gains have now been erased.
