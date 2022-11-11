Alameda Research, FTX Ventures invested in more than 250 crypto startups

FTX Ventures and Alameda Research have invested in more than 250 crypto industry startups, according to data collected by The Block Research.

The investments cut across a variety of verticals, including decentralized finance, trading and web3.

As noted by The Block Research's Edvinas Rupkus, the first two quarters of 2022 were the most active in terms of venture activity.



More than 100 corporate entities affiliated with FTX, including Alameda Research and FTX US, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday.