Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, November 14

Bitcoin stocks broadly traded down on Monday, Nov. 14.

Bit Digital clocked the biggest gains on Monday, adding 3.64%. Elsewhere, TerraWulf and Mawson Infrastructure Group also added modest gains.

Most bitcoin mining stocks traded down on the day. Iris Energy tacked on the biggest losses, plunging 15.15%.

Bitcoin was trading at $16,420, up less than 0.2%, according to data via TradingView.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Nov. 14: