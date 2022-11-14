Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, November 14

Bitcoin stocks broadly traded down on Monday, Nov. 14.
Bit Digital clocked the biggest gains on Monday, adding 3.64%. Elsewhere, TerraWulf and Mawson Infrastructure Group also added modest gains.
Most bitcoin mining stocks traded down on the day. Iris Energy tacked on the biggest losses, plunging 15.15%.
Bitcoin was trading at $16,420, up less than 0.2%, according to data via TradingView.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Nov. 14:
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.