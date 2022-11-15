FTX US had enough to repay all customers, Bankman-Fried tweets

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankank-Fried returned to his ongoing, mysterious Twitter thread with the following:
a) Alameda had more assets than liabilities M2M (but not liquid!)
b) Alameda had margin position on FTX Intl
c) FTX US had enough to repay all customers
Not everyone necessarily agrees with this
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.