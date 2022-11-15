Companies • November 15, 2022, 12:21PM EST

FTX US had enough to repay all customers, Bankman-Fried tweets

  • Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has provided more information on the current state of FTX.
  • He didn’t explain what events led to the exchange’s collapse.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankank-Fried returned to his ongoing, mysterious Twitter thread with the following:

a) Alameda had more assets than liabilities M2M (but not liquid!)
b) Alameda had margin position on FTX Intl
c) FTX US had enough to repay all customers

Not everyone necessarily agrees with this


