Uniswap token gains as trading volumes jump; bitcoin, ether slip

Mainstream cryptocurrencies traded marginally lower on Tuesday morning on the U.S. East Coast, while some altcoins bucked the trend.

Bitcoin was down 1.7% at $16,883 over the past day, while ether lost 1.3% to trade at $1,271, according to data compiled by CoinGecko.

Altcoins were rising, with Ripple's XRP up 7.4% over the past day and Polkadot's DOT adding 2.2%.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap's UNI token — built on the Ethereum network — gained 4.1%.

Trading volume on Uniswap of $51 billion for November so far has already eclipsed October's $29 billion. It's on track to beat its highest level since May, when it clocked in at $61 billion, according to The Block's data volume on the DEX.