Meta and EU officials disagree on metaverse centralization

Meta and the EU officials have different views about what the future of the metaverse would look like, according to a panel discussion featuring representatives from the social media giant, the European Parliament and the European Commission.

Meta is proposing a single metaverse where the company holds centralized power, while EU representatives support the development of many different metaverses.

“It is of utmost importance to be cautious not to recreate centralization and new kind of gate-keepers in this new digital world,” Eva Kaili, a member of the European Parliament who is leading the Parliament’s report on non-fungible tokens, told The Block in an email. “It is critical to ensure that people will have full power over their digital lives, the data they share and the content they produce.”

Aura Salla, head of EU affairs at Meta, disagreed.

“Our economy, our consumers, our customers will benefit if we focus on creating one governance,” Salla said, adding that “the metaverse is not only for Meta,” and that cooperation with businesses, stakeholders, creators and policymakers is necessary.

No centralized approach

Joachim Schwerin, the principal economist in the EC's unit for digital transformation, was not in favor of that approach.

“Whatever we come to, we cannot come to a centralized approach," Schwerin said. "We would kill the complete creativity that we have,” and cited the great innovation is coming from the gaming space.

“It can never be one centralized solution, there will be many different solutions,” he added.