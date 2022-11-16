TRON DAO Welcomes the Next Generation of Blockchain Developers

Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 (#HackaTRON) features the new track “Ecosystem.” This track’s purpose is to attract existing Ethereum developers to TRON, encouraging them to consider expanding their reach by leveraging the BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) cross-chain bridge solution. The BTTC Bridge allows developers to move data over from Ethereum and easily build projects on TRON. One developer noted:

“I would say a lot of things are similar when building on and deploying to Ethereum, because the TRON Virtual Machine (TVM) is very similar to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), in that it uses the Solidity language and supports most EVM smart contracts.”

There’s now less than a week left to register for Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022.

Finally, TRON DAO is launching TRON Academy to engage with up and coming blockchain developers. TRON is collaborating with major universities around the world to help talented students tap into TRON opportunities at an early stage. TRON DAO leaders will help mentor college students passionate about blockchain tech. H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, articulated the vision for TRON Academy in this way:

“I have been a beneficiary of mentors and teachers through my entrepreneurial journey. They helped accelerate my learning and improve the value I could deliver. I am proud to see the TRON DAO create the TRON Academy program, allowing access to resources for anyone to achieve their individual aspirations and reach their full life potential.”

The official launch of the TRON Academy is occurring in sync with another new #HackaTRON track “Academy,” which looks to empower next-gen innovation with an in-real-life event designed specifically for students. The event took place at a “Hacker House,” located at the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning on the campus of Harvard University on November 12 and 13, 2022. 200+ students from Harvard, MIT, Yale, UPenn, Princeton, Northeastern, and Boston University attended the event. Each developer team built on TRON and BTTC, developing away the whole weekend for a chance to win a portion of the $74,000 prize pool dedicated specifically to this track.

