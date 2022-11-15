Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sells more than $1.6 million in shares

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sold more than 30,000 Class A Coinbase shares for $1.6 million on Nov. 11, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reported by Coinbase.

He also converted Class B shares into Class A shares.

Coinbase shares were trading over $340 when the company first went public in April 2021. They closed today at $55.53 as crypto prices have shed their value over the past year, alongside many traditional assets.