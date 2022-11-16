Crypto exchange Gemini reports broad outage, says client funds 'secure'

UPDATE (1:35 p.m. ET): Gemini says its services have been restored following the outage.

Gemini's crypto exchange is offline. The outage is affecting a number of services, including its trading engine and fiat deposits and withdrawals, among other areas.

"Gemini is investigating reports of potential service disruptions. All customer accounts and funds remain completely secure. Further updates to follow," Gemini wrote in a status update at 11:33 a.m. ET.

At 11:40 a.m. ET, Genesis said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue."

Several hours earlier, Gemini announced that its Earn unit will be unable to meet customer redemptions in the service-level agreement’s time frame of five days following the disclosure by Genesis Global Capital that it halted withdrawals and new loan originations Wednesday.

"We will continue to work with them on behalf of all Earn customers. This is our highest priority. We greatly appreciate your patience," Gemini said.