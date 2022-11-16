Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, November 16

The majority of bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded down today.

Core Scientific and Marathon Digital were the two biggest losers on Wednesday. Both bitcoin miners declined over 12.5% throughout the day.

Elsewhere, Mawson Infrastructure Group and SAI.TECH bucked the downtrend, adding 2.56% and 3.77%, respectively.

Bitcoin was trading at $16,545 at the close of trading, according to TradingView. The leading cryptocurrency by market cap shed a little under 2% during the day.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Nov. 16: