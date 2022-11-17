JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo among potentially exposed FTX parties

FTX has named Kroll Restructuring Administration as its agent as it navigates the federal bankruptcy process and cited dozens of companies and people affected by its collapse, a petition filed by the exchange shows.

Kroll is to act as a claims and noticing agent, often assigned to cases where creditors are in excess of 1,000 parties. As claims agent, Kroll will liaise between entities in the legal proceedings, managing documentation and preparing and serving related notices. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Following the filing, FTX Group announced over Twitter that it established Kroll as its claims agent, and provided a link to where related documents filed to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court may be accessed.

The documents provide a preliminary list of claims depicting outstanding millions owed to parties such as Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist, Blockchainfonds, Ethereal Tech, as well as entities whose names remain “on file.”



Also included in Kroll documents is a list of 102 debtors, among them numerous entities associated with Alameda Research, as well as FTX, that have petitioned for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and moved for joint administration of the related case.

The filing would also appear to be a preliminary attempt to establish a list of creditors exposed to the collapse of FTX, although it remains unclear as to the specific extent of each party’s involvement with the fallen exchange.

The list “is based on the Debtors’ currently available information of creditors and does not include any information regarding the Debtors’ customers,” a footnote in the document reads, continuing, “Additionally, the Debtors’ professionals have not yet had the opportunity to independently verify certain of the roles, titles and affiliate relationships with respect to the parties listed herein and will supplement as necessary.”



The document names individuals and organizations ranging from equity holders of 5% or more, bankruptcy judges, professionals, banks lenders and administrative agents, contract counterparties and debtors. Also named are directors, officers, known affiliates, ordinary course professionals and landlords, as well as parties related to insurance, litigation, and finally governmental regulatory and tax agencies.

Currently it remains unclear as to the extent of the named organizations role in the collapse beyond the categorization.

A small selection of persons of interest includes:

5% equity holders

Samuel Bankman-Fried

Nishad Singh

Zixiao Wang

Professionals

Chainalysis

Kroll Restructuring Administration

Banks and Financial Entities

Bank of America

Circle

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Wells Fargo

Silvergate Bank

Contract Counterparties

Gisele Bundchen

Kevin O’Leary

Major League Baseball Clubs

Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited

Multicoin Capital

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Debtors

Numerous affiliates of Alameda Research

Numerous affiliates of FTX

Taxing Authority/Governmental/Regulatory Agencies

Securities and Exchange Commission

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Department of Justice - National Crypto Currency Enforcement Team

Vendors

Facebook/Meta

Apple Inc.

CoinDesk

Disclaimer: The Block Crypto is listed as a vendor of FTX

Update: This story has been updated to include financial entities other than banks in the subheading above.