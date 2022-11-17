Jump Crypto says no plans to shut down, quashing rumors

Jump Crypto said it's not shutting down.

The trading firm, responding with a tweet to social media speculation of its imminent demise, said it wanted to "debunk a few things" because rumors were "flying around."

"We believe we’re one of the most well-capitalized and liquid firms in crypto," the tweet said. "We are still actively investing and trading, so if you’re looking for funding, please get in touch."

The firm is still actively investing and trading, according to the update, which concluded by adding, "if you're looking for funding, please get in touch."