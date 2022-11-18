Twitter's crypto boss leaves amid mass Musk exodus: Bloomberg

Another Twitter career bites the dust.

Tess Rinearson, head of the social media platform’s crypto team, has exited Twitter amid a massive number of both layoffs and employees quitting in the wake of billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of the company, according to Bloomberg.

A senior software engineer, Hamdi Allam, has also left Twitter’s crypto division, Bloomberg reported.

Internal strife and staff reduction have been rampant since Musk’s takeover of Twitter was finalized late last month.

Besides laying off a large number of employees, Musk, who is acting CEO of both Twitter and Tesla, recently told employees that if they couldn’t commit to a strenuous work schedule they should quit.

Twitter’s decision to allow users to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as their profile picture was made under Rinearson, said Bloomberg.

The social media platform also recently announced a trial program that allows users to tweet NFTs with an embedded click-through button that can then be used to buy digital assets from participating marketplaces.

It’s unknown what will happen to Twitter’s blockchain-enabled initiatives given the recent departures, fears over the platform's collapse and Musk’s push to overhaul the company.