WME talent agency signs Valfré, artist part of Instagram’s NFT push: Exclusive

Powerhouse Hollywood talent agency WME is once again showing its faith in web3’s future potential by adding contemporary artist Ilse Valfré to its roster, The Block learned exclusively.

Valfré, who has 897,000 Instagram followers, was recently selected to participate in the social media company’s trial program which allows creators to showcase, mint and sell non-fungible tokens on the platform. Her compositions often feature "eccentric female characters" drawn with a blend of retro and contemporary sensibilities.

Despite a dramatic drop in cryptocurrency prices and NFT sales volumes —by dollar value— in recent months, the talent agency, which represents stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Charlize Theron and Alicia Keys, has clearly demonstrated its interest in representing top web3 creators.

WME's portfolio of web3 artists and collections includes Bright Moments, Non-fungible Heroes and Boss Beauties. It also recently signed CryptoKitties and Dapper Labs cofounder Mack Flavelle, as previously reported by The Block.



Meta-owned Instagram’s announcement earlier this month that it will host a digital collectible (NFT) marketplace could end up becoming a major milestone in bringing the world of crypto-asset ownership to a larger consumer base.

The social media giant's move has coincided with efforts by Twitter and Reddit to also bring NFTs to mainstream consumers. The trial program, which will initially utilize the Polygon blockchain, kicks off with a small set of U.S.-based creators, including Valfré. Instagram also said it will not charge fees on NFT sales until 2024.

Growing up in the small border town of Playas De Tijuana, located near the Mexican-U.S. border below San Diego, Valfré is no stranger to NFTs. She dropped a 600-piece collection of hand-drawn character types in April called Valfrélandia.

Valfré also has an expansive commercial operation that includes the sale of stationary, home decor and apparel which feature her art.

