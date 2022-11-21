Coinbase shares hit all-time low Monday as centralized exchanges deal with FTX fallout

Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase hit an all-time low Monday, as fallout from FTX's demise has continued to rattle the industry.

The exchange was down roughly 8% at the time of publication, with its stock priced under $42.

Confidence in centralized exchanges dwindled following FTX's quick unraveling, and billions of dollars started pouring out of exchanges.

Coinbase chart by TradingView

Binance's token, BNB, was down 4.13% according to TradingView, while Gemini's (GUSD) was down 1.86%.

Meanwhile, bitcoin's price slipped below $16,000 (1.78% down) once again, and ether fell around 3.25%.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Coinbase said in its third-quarter earnings report that expenses fell to $1.1 billion from $1.8 billion in the previous three months and that while trading volumes were lower, subscription and services revenue showed encouraging signs.