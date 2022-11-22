Synapse enables bridging to new Layer 1 called Canto

Synapse, one of the most popular cross-chain bridges, has enabled bridging for an emerging blockchain called Canto.

This is the 18th chain to join Synapse’s bridging network, and it’s the first time a Cosmos ecosystem bridge integration has gone live on its platform.

One of the main issues for the adoption of Canto has been bridging accessibility to other large blockchains. Prior to the Synapse bridge integration, the only way to move assets onto Canto was through the Cosmos Gravity Bridge.

Canto’s integration with Synapse also opens the door for applications on other chains to deploy on its network, Synapse wrote in an announcement article. Canto is built on top of Cosmos, which allows developers to spin up their own chain. It is taking a new approach to scaling by having a natively built-in decentralized exchange and lending market that are both free-to-use for users.