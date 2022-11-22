Crypto winter's not that cold: Coinbase survey shows 62% of investors increased allocations over 12 months

A Coinbase survey found that crypto winter may not be as cold as expected.

The 2022 Digital Assets Outlook Survey shows that 62% of investors who are currently invested in crypto increased their allocations in the past 12 months compared to 12% who decreased allocations.

"This is evidence that institutional investors have continued to take a long-term view of the asset class even as prices have fallen," the exchange said. "Looking ahead, 58% of investors expect to increase their allocations over the next three years."



About 59% of investors are currently using or planning to use a buy-and-hold approach, according to the poll.

The survey interviewed 140 institutional investors to get a read on current sentiment and outlook toward digital assets since the start of the current crypto winter.