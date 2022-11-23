ZkSync passes security audit as it gears up to expand access to the public

ZkSync, an Ethereum scaling protocol, passed its first security audit in preparation of expanding access to users this year.

Security auditing for new protocols has become more important after the worst hacking year in crypto history, according to Chainalysis. The security audit adds an extra layer of trust in zkSync's network security for builders and users of protocols.

For example, several well known decentralized finance protocols such as Aave and Uniswap have committed to launch on zkSync. The audit allows protocols and users to have more trust in expanding to the new network and transacting on them.

OpenZeppelin, a leading crypto auditing firm, conducted the audit, which took place over a four-week period. OpenZeppelin is providing on-demand security feedback in between future audits and has assigned technical and security advisors to oversee zkSync.