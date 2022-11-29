The New Home of Web3 Port3 is Here

New products for a new Web3 era

It is no surprise there can be no great idea coming to life without a clear execution plan. The team of experts working at Port3 Network know it well.

Starting with a UI revamp coming up this month to make their suite of products more user-friendly, the protocol is building an entire ecosystem of built on two aspects:

Product Discovery: The goal is to capture the entire product discovery space in Web3. This will allow anyone who onboards onto Port3 Network to easily discover new products through a dedicated page. Combined with a fully built out task platform called SoQuest and Port3’s newly launched Minting System. This will allow a seamless way to attract and retain Web3 users.

Marketing: Marketing is a fundamental component for every project. Port3’s main value proposition for projects is that these projects can leverage Port3’s extensive network to jump start their marketing. SoQuest is a task platform that can help any project bootstrap traffic and create a buzz in the market.

As the new “Home of Web3”, Port3 aims to enhance its marketing efforts using SoQuest campaigns, AMAs and dedicated newsletters.

The project is also scaling up on its own campaigns. There are currently a few World Cup campaigns that are generating a lot of buzz and bringing eyeballs to its partner projects. SoQuest also brings a lot of new users into the ecosystem which was a surprising result of creating a strong product as cited by the team.

How to get involved

Port3 is always looking for more ambassadors to join the team in order to market the brand and spread the word to their respective communities. Other than ambassadors, the company has many openings for developers and marketing positions.

They also host multiple AMAs each week, so you should definitely keep an eye on their social media if you are planning on getting involved.

If you are a project looking to join the Port3 ecosystem and leverage the benefits of the platform, you should also reach out. The Port3 team can help put the spotlight on any partner projects and attract more users, so they get the strong traffic injection needed to kickstart any project.

