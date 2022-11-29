OpenSea announces support of NFT collections built on BNB Chain

Top NFT marketplace OpenSea will now support digital assets built on the BNB Chain blockchain, the company announced.
OpenSea took to Twitter to share that by listing non-fungible tokens built on the BNB Chain it would be able to handle trades for collections created by players like Goodfellas NFT and Pixelsweeper.
While BNB Chain trade volumes represent a mere fraction of the number of transactions completed by NFTs built on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, OpenSea’s announcement demonstrates a continued interest in growing its marketplace by supporting a wide array of NFTs built on various blockchains.
Last month, OpenSea announced users could list and sell Avalanche-based NFTs.
