FTSE Russell to introduce 8 new digital asset indexes

Data and analytics firm FTSE Russell, which is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, is rolling out a market cap index series covering the investable digital asset market.

It includes eight indices from large to micro cap, and monitors data and hundreds of exchanges constantly in order to "define the investable universe."

"Transparency in this asset class becomes more important than ever," said Arne Staal, CEO at FTSE Russell. "FTSE Russell has taken a measured approach to this frontier investment space and has built a rigorous and transparent framework, underpinned by robust governance and comprehensive data to meet investor needs, both where they are now and as they prepare for change in this market."

The company said that its asset and exchange vetting is a cornerstone of the new digital asset indices, as "unlike more established markets, price sourcing is more difficult" in the digital asset market.

First, it looks at technical, operational, regulatory, security, transactional and custodial factors, then vets individual assets and finally uses real-time filters.