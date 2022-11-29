Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, November 29

TeraWulf fell by 7.9% and BIT Mining rose by 7.69%, but the share price for most other bitcoin miners traded little changed on Tuesday.
Bitcoin was trading at around $16,400 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
Mawson Infrastructure was another outlier to the downside, falling by 5.58%, but the share price for most other bitcoin miners traded within 3% of yesterday's price.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Nov. 29:
