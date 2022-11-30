Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, November 30

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block rose alongside Bitcoin, which returned to the $17,000 level by market close, roughly a 3.6% increase from yesterday, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

TeraWulf shares rose by 14.% today after falling by 7.9% yesterday. The firm made an operational update on Monday that outlined a 76% increase in self-mined bitcoin from September to October and new initiatives to cut its run-rate by 25% over the next 12 months.

The firm also announced that it was mining approximately 4.6 bitcoin per day, at a hash rate of approximately 2.0 EH/s.

Argo Blockchain saw its shares fall by almost 13% on the London Stock Exchange, while Cipher Mining fell 12%.

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings rose today by 13%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Nov. 30: