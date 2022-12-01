Timex to create limited edition BAYC watches for 500 holders

First, Tiffany & Co. created CryptoPunk pendants. Now, Timex is rolling out Bored Ape watches.

The U.S.-based watchmaker claims to be going “bananas” over a partnership with community members to create NFT-themed watches exclusively available to Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) holders. A total of 500 watches and digital twin NFTs are up for grabs, each personalized with the holder’s NFT.

Yuga Labs' brands have seen companies courting holders for collaborations and offering custom items before.

This summer, luxury-jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. debuted “NFTiffs,” exclusive digital passes for CryptoPunk holders which could be traded for a custom pendant, containing gemstones and diamonds, inspired by their NFTs. Despite a hefty 30 ETH price tag (roughly 50,000 at the time), the 250 NFT passes sold out in about 20 minutes.

The project was the brainchild of Tiffany’s vice president and CryptoPunk #3167 holder Alexandre Arnault, who created his own NFT-inspired pendant earlier in the year.

It's not just companies, either. Armed with the IP rights to use the images within their NFTs commercially, BAYC and other Yuga Labs NFTs holders have also incorporated them into their own projects, from restaurants to TV shows. Others have rented out their Apes' images to advertising campaigns and products. Some of the stranger collaborations include CBD-infused massage candles and body mousse.

Long-time Bored Ape NFT holders who consulted for the project included Josh Ong, CryptoVonDoom, The Miami Ape, LOGIK, BaronVonHustle and Zeneca.

Pre-sales for the Timex pieces go live at an exclusive Art Basel event on Dec. 2. Two days later, Timepiece Forger Pass NFTs will be available online for 2 ETH (currently $2,575). Holders can create their watches online from mid-December, and the items will ship in Q2 2023.