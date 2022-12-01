Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, December 1

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block showed mixed results, with about half trading up and the other half down.

Bitcoin was trading at around $16,900 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

BIT Mining's stock rose by 12%, followed by Core Scientific (+8.9%) and Northern Data (+8.9%).

Meanwhile, TeraWulf's stock fell 6.3%, Stronghold Digital Mining's 5% and Argo's 4.6% on the London Stock Exchange.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Dec. 1: