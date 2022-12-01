Nicholas Truglia served with 18-month prison sentence: Bloomberg

Nicholas Truglia, the 25-year-old hacker who last year pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, now faces 18 months in prison, Bloomberg News reported.

Truglia had been facing up to 63 months, and he's already served 12 months of the term.

Investor Michael Terpin previously won a $75.8 million judgment in a civil case against Truglia in May 2019. At the time, it was noted as one of the largest judgements against an individual in the crypto ecosystem.

Truglia, whose assets include $53 million in cryptocurrencies, art, and jewelry, the hearing revealed, agreed to pay over $20 million in restitution.