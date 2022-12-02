Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, December 2

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mixed, with several stocks seeing double-digit gains.

Bitcoin was trading around $17,030 at the time of market close.

(BTC to USD chart from TradingView)

Of the 23 bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block, 13 closed higher on the day. The stocks seeing the biggest gains were Cipher Mining (+14.65), TeraWulf (+14.46) and Argo Blockchain UK (+14.29).