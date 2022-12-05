Coca-Cola releases FIFA World Cup NFTs based on heatmaps from matches

Coca-Cola is releasing a set of FIFA World Cup NFTs based on heatmaps of the games played.

The NFTs will be developed and hosted on Crypto.com's NFT platform by GMUNK, a digital artist who previously worked with Nike, DoorDash and musician Grimes.

The 10,000 NFTs were generated by tracking the in-game movements of players in FIFA World Cup matches. These items will be available to fans who sign up for a Crypto.com NFT platform account.

This is the latest big corporate move to capitalize on World Cup fever via web3. BetDEX, a sports betting exchange built on the blockchain, opened on the Solana mainnet on Nov. 17. The exchange removed fees for bets placed on world cup matches.

Meanwhile, exchange giant Binance roped in football legend Cristiano R0naldo with his NFT collection. The nonfungible tokens entitle holders to different perks — mystery boxes, entry into giveaways and a personal message from Ronaldo himself.

Budweiser also moved to launch an NFT collection that features live scoreboards for the tournament.

FIFA's push, built on Algorand, is set to include an NFT collection of notable moments, art and imagery from the World Cup and Women’s World Cup, according to the organization. The project is akin to NFT sports collectibles, like the basketball-focused NBA Top Shot.