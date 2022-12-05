Mining stock report: Monday, December 5

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded lower on Monday, with a couple of of firms seeing double-digit declines.
Bitcoin was trading at around $16,900 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
TeraWulf led the declines with shares falling 12.6%. It was followed by Marathon Digital Holdings (-11.1%), Hut 8 Mining (-8.8%) and Northern Data (-8.7% ).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Dec. 5:
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.