Mining stock report: Monday, December 5

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded lower on Monday, with a couple of of firms seeing double-digit declines.

Bitcoin was trading at around $16,900 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

TeraWulf led the declines with shares falling 12.6%. It was followed by Marathon Digital Holdings (-11.1%), Hut 8 Mining (-8.8%) and Northern Data (-8.7% ).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Dec. 5: