Bitcoin Mining stock report: Tuesday, December 6

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded lower on Tuesday, some showing double-digit declines.
Bitcoin was trading at around $17,000 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
Stronghold Digital Mining fell by 25.40%, followed by Greenidge Generation Holdings (-11.31%), Bit Digital (-10.07%) and Bitfarms (-7.41% on Nasdaq).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Dec. 6:
