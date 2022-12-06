Bitcoin Mining stock report: Tuesday, December 6

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded lower on Tuesday, some showing double-digit declines.

Bitcoin was trading at around $17,000 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Stronghold Digital Mining fell by 25.40%, followed by Greenidge Generation Holdings (-11.31%), Bit Digital (-10.07%) and Bitfarms (-7.41% on Nasdaq).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Dec. 6: