TRON Academy Expands as University Blockchain Clubs Thrive

Over 260 university students formed multiple development teams working all weekend to build decentralized applications (dApps) on the TRON network and BitTorrent Chain. Winners shared a $100K USD prize pool, but the ultimate winners were the teams who returned to their respective campuses to experience an enriching community with their blockchain clubs.

TRON Academy's industry-leading curriculum provides a comprehensive blockchain education for the next generation of technology leaders. With an inspiring learning environment, they empower students to change the world with blockchain. The hope is to connect with talented students and help them tap into TRON development opportunities at an early stage. Blockchain clubs partnering with TRON Academy are thriving across seven university campuses:

The Cornell Blockchain (Cornell University)

Blockchain at UCI (University of California at Irvine)

Texas Blockchain (University of Texas at Austin)

Boston Hacks (Boston University)

Princeton Blockchain Club (Princeton University)

Dartmouth Blockchain (Dartmouth University)

Michigan CryptoCurrency Investment Club (University of Michigan)

More applications for new TRON Academy partners have been received and are being processed.

On November 29, 2022, a TRON Academy workshop was held at the University of Texas at Austin, hosted by the Texas Blockchain Club in collaboration with TRON DAO. A mix of non-technical and technical components of the TRON blockchain were discussed. TRON DAO leaders onboarded UT Austin students into the TRON ecosystem, some for the first time and others as a strategic next step. Students were also mentored to build their first smart contract on the TRON Virtual Machine along with deploying their first dApp.

Workshops like this one will be held on other university campuses as TRON Academy partnerships grow. TRON Academy aims at growing with university or college blockchain clubs with four intentional approaches:

Internship and recruitment opportunities will be available, both with projects in the TRON ecosystem as well as with partners connected to the TRON DAO. Community co-development will be in focus, as TRON DAO leaders help with meetups, resources, and hackathons so clubs and teams can continue to attract interested innovators. Co-development of crypto projects will also be a priority, as the TRON DAO team offers coaching on strategy and development, connections for pre-seed and seed funding, and collaboration with research papers and projects. The TRON Endowment Fund will assist with the funding of research and development as well as scholarships at partnering colleges.

If you’re interested in learning more about TRON Academy, visit trondao.org. If you desire to apply for a TRON Academy partnership for your university campus or with your blockchain club, submit your application via this TRON Academy form.

This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.