Bitcoin, crypto prices perk up with stocks rallying as Coinbase jumps 3%

Crypto prices were trading higher on Thursday, while stocks bucked the week's downtrend with Coinbase leading the charge.
Bitcoin rose 0.3% over the past 24 hours, trading at $16,901 at 10 a.m. EST, according to TradingView data. Ether was up 1.4% to $1,248.
Binance's BNB added 1.3%, Ripple's XRP tacked on 1.6%, and Polygon's MATIC gained 1.3%. Elsewhere, dogecoin was up 0.8%, and Polkadot's DOT dropped 0.3%.
The U.S. Dollar Index fell below 105 in trading at 10:30 a.m. EST. Bitcoin typically strengthens when the U.S. dollar weakens.
Crypto stocks, structured products
U.S. stock indices traded higher, with the S&P 500 rising 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 jumping 0.9% by 10:30 a.m. EST.
