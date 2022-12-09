Bitcoin mining report: TeraWulf, Core Scientific among top performers

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block showed mixed results on Friday, with about half trading up and the other half down.

Bitcoin prices fell slightly to around $17,100 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Shares of Argo Blockchain, which trades both on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, were temporarily suspended on Friday by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, according to Morningstar.

The company announced its November operational update Friday, having stated in October that it could "become cash flow negative in the near term" and "need to curtail or cease operations."

TeraWulf's stock rose by 17.48%, followed by Core Scientific (+5.95%) and BIT Mining (+3.26%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Dec. 9: