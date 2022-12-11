Blue-chip NFT sales surge as ether price stagnates

Trading volumes for some top NFT projects are surging while the price of ether stagnates below $1,300.

Over the past 24 hours, "web3 anime universe" Azuki has seen an increase of more than 490% in the number of transactions and a 550% increase in the number of sales, according to NFT analytics platform CryptoSlam. Azuki "sidekicks" BEANZ has seen a 1,000% increase in the number of transactions and a 631% in the number of sales.

Meanwhile, Meebits has seen a 2,457% increase in transactions and a 1,472% increase in sales. At the same time, fellow Yuga Labs-owned IP CryptoPunks has seen a 300% increase in transactions and a 255% increase in sales.

The list continues — for example, Limit Break's anime-style DigiGaikagu collection has seen a 1,700% increase in the number of transactions and a 1,210% increase in sales during the same period.

Despite a hot past 24 hours, broader NFT trading volumes remain significantly down from their all-time highs.