Gaming blockchain Oasys' SEGA and Ubisoft-validated mainnet goes live

Oasys completed the final phase of its mainnet, marking a significant milestone for the gaming-focused blockchain firm.

The three-step process started on Oct. 25 with initial validators taking over the running of nodes and ensuring the stable performance of Oasys Layer 1, also called the Hub-Layer. This was followed by the integration of the Verse-Layer, which confirmed successful rollups to the Hub-Layer.

Finally, essential ecosystem components were integrated to enhance the user experience, including a portal for managing activities within the Oasys ecosystem.

Oasys is one of several blockchain ecosystems that have developed over the last year specifically targeting web3 gaming.

While its private token sale earlier this year saw participation from the likes of Republic Capital, Jump Crypto, Crypto.com, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbank and Mirana Ventures, it has also partnered with traditional gaming giants.

In addition to crypto native firms like Yield Guild Games, its initial validators include the likes of Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco and Ubisoft.

Despite this vote of confidence, traditional gaming companies remain divided on web3. While Oasys’ partners may have embraced web3 —Bandai Namco even established a $25 million fund for web3 and metaverse startups in April — other companies continue to avoid it.

Blockchain integrations have been banned on Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft servers, while gaming platforms like Steam have spoken out against the use of NFTs. Concerns often include that NFTs could be exploitative and volatile prices could exclude people from games.

Others have taken a more neutral stance. Epic Games hosts several blockchain games on its store, including Blankos Block Party, but doesn’t actively promote the use of blockchain or NFTs.